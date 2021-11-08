State Christmas Tree arrives at SC State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Columbia.

The state Christmas tree arrived Monday.

South Carolina First Lady Peggy McMaster was on hand to celebrate the annual arrival. The Columbia Garden Club and Experience Columbia SC helped bring the white fur tree to the State House grounds.

This year’s tree is from the Stacey family in Maryland.

More than 13,000 lights will adorn the tree.

The tree will be lit during the Governor’s 55th annual Carolighting Sunday, November 21 at 6 p-m.