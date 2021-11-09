Columbia Police unveil Real Time Crime Operations Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new tool to help battle crime was unveiled in the City of Columbia.

We got a first look at the Real Time Crime Center.

City leaders are stressing that violent crime is a problem in Columbia.

Leaders say the crime operations center is an effort to provide critical information to officers right when they need it most, right when they are responding to crime.

The new technology ‘shot spotter’ is assisting officers on the front lines.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says more than 600 cameras are placed throughout the city and provide real time video and pictures of officers responding to crime.

Chief Holbrook shared one of the success stories from the crime center when off-site officers were monitoring cameras.