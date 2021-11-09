Veterans Day events and specials in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– EdVenture Children’s Museum in Columbia will offer free admission to all military families on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 11.

Free admission is valid for active and retired military members and up to 6 immediate family members with military ID.

Veterans will also be honored at the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Columbia.The 43rd annual event kicks off at 11 am at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets.

The parade route ends at Pendleton street near the State House.

Representatives from the South Carolina National Guard will be this year’s Grand Marshals.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson will host the event.