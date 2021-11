AAA: More SC travelers will hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Nearly 753,000 people in South Carolina are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, According to AAA.

That is a 13% increase from 2020 and only two percent below pre-pandemic levels.

According to AAA, 53,300 people are expected to fly while 678,000 people will drive to their destinations for Thanksgiving.