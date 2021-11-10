Consumer News: Consumer index, plus Pay Apps

(CNN)– It doesn’t just seem like you’re paying more for everything these days you are.

Prices have climbed six-point-two percent over the past twelve months.

That’s the biggest increase in 31 years.

Experts say don’t expect things to get better any time soon. The overall price index rose point-nine percent in October alone.

Experts say it means if you don’t get more than a 6% pay raise this year you are effectively getting a pay cut.

If you use Paypal or Venmo for business transactions, the IRS might be looking more closely at your accounts.

It now requires electronic payment apps to report such transactions, if they total more than $600 per year. Business transactions include payments for goods and services. The change is part of the American Rescue Plan and it’s designed to crack down on unpaid taxes.

The change does not affect reimbursements among family and friends.

According to a new poll, a majority of Americans believe Facebook is making our society worse.

The new CNN poll was conducted by SSRS.

Researchers surveyed a little over a thousand Americans online. They say 76% said Facebook makes society worse, not better.

About half also said they know somebody who was persuaded to believe in a conspiracy theory through Facebook.