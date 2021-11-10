Time to re-think the lunch box

Tyler Ryan speaks with Dr. Madiha Saeed about ways to make lunches for our children more healthy

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – It is no secret that over the years, what we eat has become less and less healthy, with more and more processed foods on store shelves. The overall decline in healthy foods isn’t just in our collective pantries and refrigerators, as those are the places we reach when we pack lunches for our children.

According to Dr. Madiha Saeed, with many kids learning from home during the pandemic, it was easier to make better eating choices, but as most students back in classrooms, and lunch rooms, it is important for parents to maintain the healthy choices when packing lunches.

Dr. Saeed likes to reference a rainbow when picking items for lunch, including colorful fruits and vegetables, and of course, the nutritional value of making homemade foods. She also suggests finding ways to blend some of their traditional favorites with foods that are high in proteins, and have other health properties that are so critical in a child’s neurodevelopment.

Madiha Saeed, M.D. is the author of The Holistic RX for Kids: Parenting Healthy Brains and Bodies in a Changing World. A holistic, functional and integrative medicine physician, she targets inflammation and chronic illness in all ages. Dr. Saeed is also the best-selling author of The Holistic RX: Your Guide to Healing Chronic Inflammation and Disease.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook