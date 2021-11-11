Camden PD investigating after finding man shot dead in restaurant parking lot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Camden say one man has been arrested after a man was found shot in a restaurant parking lot early Thursday morning. Investigators say they responded to Gadgets on East Dekalb Street around 1:40 a.m. where the victim was found deceased.

The suspect, Allen Adame was located and taken into custody. He is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.