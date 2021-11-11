SCSO: Search warrant leads to multiple drug and firearm charges

Jamaal Jackson

SCSO seizes drugs and firearms during execution of search warrant on Furman Field Road.

SCSO seizes drugs and firearms during execution of search warrant on Furman Field Road.





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says investigators seized cocaine, crack, marijuana and a firearm while executing a search warrant at a residence on Furman Field Road.

“ We’ve received complaints about illegal drug activity taking place in various areas and we take each complaint seriously,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We have more search warrants to execute and more arrests to make. So if you’ve made a complaint, please know that we are continually building cases and you will read about more arrests as time goes on.”

Authorities say 41-year-old Jamaal Jackson was arrested and charged with trafficking more than an ounce of cocaine, trafficking more than an ounce of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, manufacturing crack, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, investigators seized the following:

313 grams of cocaine Estimated value of $31,300

30 grams of crack cocaine Estimated value of $3,000

80 grams of marijuana Estimated value of $800

1 firearm

1 vehicle