UofSC expanding free legal services for veterans with support of a grant from Boeing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Veterans in need now have somewhere to turn for legal services in the Midlands. Thursday, the University of South Carolina announced it is expanding its free services for veterans with support from a $225,000 grant from Boeing.

The clinic helps veterans facing issues with credit, financial matters, housing, government benefits and family law.

South Carolina has one of the largest veteran populations in the country. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 7% of those veterans are living in poverty.