Clarendon County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old

Dawn-Marie Johns
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Clarendon County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. Authorities say 17-year-old Dawn-Marie Johns was last seen leaving the FE Dubose campus on Sumter Highway around 8:30 p.m.

According to officials, she was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and a gray jacket. Officials say she is 5’5″ and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you know where she might be, call the Investigation Unit at the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

