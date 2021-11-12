Consumer News: Birth Costs, and New DUI enforcement Tech

CNN–In Consumer News, the government’s new infrastructure plan is trying to tackle several pressing issues, including drunk or impaired driving.

The legislation gives the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration three years to develop rules for automakers.

It would require new cars to have technology installed that could prevent drunk or impaired driving but it’s unclear what that technology would be.

The NHTSA is reportedly looking at a system that could observe a driver’s performance, another option is using sensors to detect a driver’s alcohol level.

A report finds the cost of birth complications in the U.S. in 2019 was 32.3 billion dollars, that covers from birth to the first five years.

The estimate works out to about $8,600 per mother and child.

The authors of the report from ‘the Commonwealth Fund’ and ‘Mathematica’ say more needs to be done to address this issue.

An October study showed more people in the u-s experienced pregnancy complications during the pandemic than in 2019.

Airline passengers who become violent on commercial flights are being held accountable by the FAA.

Ten passengers are facing some hefty fines for shouting, spitting, shoving and throwing punches.

The new fines for those accused of acting out total more than $225,000.