CPD investigating hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Gervais Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian in the 800 block of Gervais Street early Friday morning.

At around 3 a.m., investigators say the driver was traveling westbound when they struck the 64-year-old man who was walking south across Gervais Street. Authorities say they are reviewing surveillance video related to this incident and will release a photo of the vehicle when it becomes available.

Columbia Police say it appears the pedestrian was unlawfully crossing the roadway when they were struck, and they were not wearing reflective clothing.

The investigation is being assisted by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online crimesc.com.