Fairfield County Coroner releases name of man who died after accident at logging site

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A 71-year-old man has died following an accident at a logging site Friday.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office says Billy Waites, of Pomaria, was injured while on the job at a site on Newberry Road Friday. He was taken to Prisma Health Richland where he succumbed to his injuries.