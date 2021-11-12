The COMET offering free rides to the polls for the November 16 runoff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the Central Midlands Transit Authority want to help voters make their voice heard at the runoff election on Tuesday, November 16. Officials say the COMET fixed route buses and DART services will be free for voters headed to the polls.

“We realize how important it is for people to have access to the political process and The COMET wants to ensure that transportation is available to help those needing a ride to the polls,” said Derrick Huggins, Interim Executive Director/CEO of The COMET. “Voting is an essential activity that provides everyone with an equal opportunity to let their voice be heard and just knowing what bus or route to take to the polls is the first step in that process.”

Officials with the COMET say you can plan your trip with the Transit App. Information about bus routes can be found at catchthecometsc.gov/routes or by calling 803-255-7100.

“The COMET has a long history of ensuring that people needing transportation to the polls are able to get it by using our services,” said Allison Terracio, Vice Chair of The COMET Board of Directors. “We are happy to provide this complimentary transportation during the election season for the people we serve in the Midlands.”

For DART services older adults and disabled individuals can call 803-545-3045 and say they are planning a trip to a polling location.

In Tuesday’s runoff, Columbia voters will chose their next mayor. The remaining candidates are Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann. Tyler Bailey and Aditi Bussells are also competing in a runoff for Columbia City Council At-Large.