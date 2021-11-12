Victim Identified in Fatal Cayce Hit and Run, police searching for vehicle

According to the Coroner, 64 year old John Wesley Butler, of Cayce was struck and killed

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– The Coroner has released the name of the person killed in a hit and run in Cayce Thursday.

According to the Coroner, 64 year old John Wesley Butler, of Cayce, was walking across the roadway when he was struck on Frink Street around 6:30pm.

Police say the vehicle that struck Mr. Butler did not stop. Mr. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, says the Coroner.

Cayce Police are looking for a sedan they believe to have been involved.

They released this surveillance image.