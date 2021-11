AAA: Thanksgiving travel expected to be up this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Nearly 753,000 people in South Carolina are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, According to AAA.

That is a 13% increase from 2020 and only two percent below pre-pandemic levels.

According to AAA, 53,300 people are expected to fly while 678,000 people will drive to their destinations for Thanksgiving.