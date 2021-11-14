DHEC, City of Columbia hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is partnering with DHEC to get COVID-19 shots in arms. They are hosting several free clinics this month, on Wednesdays.

According to a release, DHEC will distribute Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to citizens. The vaccination clinics will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021, MLK Park, 2300 Greene St

Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Dr

Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

To stay updated about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, please visit https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/