SOURCE: Auburn QB Bo Nix suffers broken ankle vs. Mississippi State

AUBURN, Ala. — When the Auburn Tigers come to Williams-Brice Stadium next week to face South Carolina, it appears they will be doing so without their starting quarterback.

A source close to the Nix family confirmed to ABC Columbia that Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle against Mississippi State Saturday night. The timetable for his return is not yet known, but he will likely not be available to play against South Carolina next week.

The source also confirmed that Nix is expected to have surgery Monday morning.

Nix is Auburn’s leading passer this season with 2294 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He is also Auburns third-leading rusher with 285 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Backup quarterback TJ Finley will be the most likely candidate to start under center for Auburn against the Gamecocks.

Finley started at quarterback for LSU against South Carolina last season in Baton Rouge. He completed 17-of-21 pass attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown on the ground.

Auburn and South Carolina kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, the game will be televised on SEC Network.