1 inmate dead, 3 injured in South Carolina prison fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina corrections officials say an inmate has died after being stabbed in a fight with other prisoners. The South Carolina Department of Corrections says 41-year-old Marco Siara Sanders died Monday after he was taken to a hospital from Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. The agency reports two other inmates were also transported with injuries that were not life-threatening. A fourth inmate was treated for minor wounds on prison grounds. The corrections department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating. An autopsy will be performed.