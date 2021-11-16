Aditi Bussells projected as winner of Columbia City Council At-Large seat
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the latest election results released Tuesday night, Aditi Bussells is projected as the winner of the Columbia City Council At-Large seat. Election results from Tuesday night show Bussells with 10,593 votes. The results show Tyler Bailey received 9,088 votes.
Columbia City Council At-Large runoff
Aditi BussellsTyler Bailey
Aditi Bussells WinnerNP
53.8%
10,593
Tyler Bailey NP
46.2%
9,088
19,681
