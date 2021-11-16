Columbia Rotary Club donates shoes to Webber Elementary students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students at one Midlands elementary school will soon be walking a little taller. Tuesday, the Columbia Rotary Club donated 67 pairs of brand new shoes to students at Webber Elementary School.

Tuesday’s donation was part of an effort by Rotary clubs nationwide to make sure every child has a comfortable and clean pair of shoes.

After getting their shoes, the students were able to spend the day at Flight Adventure Park.