CPD: Man arrested in NC for shooting at the Colony Apartments earlier this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 23-year-old man is charged with a shooting that injured another man at the Colony Apartments earlier this month.

Authorities say the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force found Diamante Watts in North Carolina Tuesday morning. Officials say he is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police say more charges are pending.

Investigators say Watts is accused of shooting the victim in the upper body on November 1 and stealing money from the victim’s pockets.