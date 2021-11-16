Evening results project Rickenmann as next Columbia mayor

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The latest runoff election results from Tuesday night project Daniel Rickenmann as the next mayor of Columbia. The latest results show Rickenmann with 10,550 votes, compared to 9,751 from Tameika Isaac Devine.

City of Columbia Mayor runoff

Daniel RickenmannTameika Isaac Devine
  • Daniel Rickenmann  NP 52.0%
    10,550
  • Tameika Isaac Devine  NP 48.0%
    9,751
20,301
Last updated:

The results still must be certified through a hand count audit which officials say will take place Wednesday.

