Evening results project Rickenmann as next Columbia mayor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The latest runoff election results from Tuesday night project Daniel Rickenmann as the next mayor of Columbia. The latest results show Rickenmann with 10,550 votes, compared to 9,751 from Tameika Isaac Devine.

City of Columbia Mayor runoff 20,301

The results still must be certified through a hand count audit which officials say will take place Wednesday.