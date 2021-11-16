Hand count of Columbia runoff election to take place Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Numerous problems were reported at several polls across the city Tuesday, as voters cast their ballots in the runoff. Richland County election officials tell ABC Columbia News the problems with the machines did not prevent residents from voting.

The South Carolina State Election Commission released an updated statement saying, “While this election is not a statewide election, given the nature of the issues in Richland county today, SEC Interim Executive Director Howard Knapp has ordered a hand count audit of this election. While the hand count must be completed by Richland County, SEC staff will be present to observe both the tabulation of results and hand count audit process.”

A representative from the State Election Commission says Richland County already planned on a hand count audit, and they typically occur the day after the election.

The hand count is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m.