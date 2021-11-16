New technology room coming to Gallman Elementary with help from Samsung

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Samsung is helping some Midlands students get a leg up in the world of technology. Tuesday, the company announced it donated $12,500 to Gallman Elementary School to build a state-of-the-art technology room.

“Samsung believes education technology can empower teachers and provide students with meaningful digital learning experiences,” said Megan Pollock, Vice President, Strategic Communications at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to continue investing in these innovative opportunities for our local schools.”

The electronics and appliance manufacturer has had an ongoing relationship with the school since it opened in Newberry County four years ago.

“We are thankful for Samsung’s ongoing support for young students in Newberry County,” said Principal of Gallman Elementary School Nikki Hunter. “The right technology and tools can make a big difference in the learning experience of our students, and we are excited for what’s coming to our school.”

Officials say Samsung will also match donations dollar-for-dollar until the project is fully funded. You can learn more about the project and donate here.