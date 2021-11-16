WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Wake Forest, updates Justyn Ross injury

CLEMSON, S.C. — When the Clemson Tigers take the field Saturday for Senior Day, the offense will be doing so without the only senior starting on that side of the ball this season.

Dabo Swinney revealed to the media Tuesday morning that wide receiver Justyn Ross will undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his foot on Thursday, ruling him out for the Wake Forest game and likely for the rest of the season.

Ross overcame a potentially career-ending neck surgery to get back on the field this season. Swinney said Ross had been dealing with that minor stress fracture since the beginning of the season, and had been able to play through it until Saturday’s game against UConn.

Clemson hosts Wake Forest needing a win to keep any chance of a trip to the ACC Championship alive. The Tigers need a win and then a loss from the Demon Deacons next week to return to their seventh straight ACC title game.