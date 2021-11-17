Mayor Steve Benjamin congratulates Daniel Rickenmann on runoff election victory

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin released a statement congratulating Daniel Rickenmann on being the next mayor-elect in the city.

The statement reads, “I want to congratulate Mayor-Elect Daniel Rickenmann and wish him the best as he steps into the role of Mayor.

Our citizens have gone to the polls and have spoken, and I want to assure Daniel that we look forward to working with him on ensuring a seamless transition into all of the responsibilities that go with shepherding our great City of Columbia. I know he will be committed to building on our collective successes and achievements and the vision of OneColumbia.”

Mayor Benjamin announced that he would not seek re-election earlier this year.

Rickenmann competing in a runoff election on November 16 against Tameika Isaac Devine. Poll results show that Rickenmann received 10,550 votes compared to Devine’s 9,751..