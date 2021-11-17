SC State University police arrest student accused of on campus armed robbery

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University has identified a man they say is accused of robbing two people, one who officials say had his vehicle, keys to his on campus apartment, and cell phone stolen at gunpoint. The incident took place Monday night around 7pm near Building I in Hugine Suites.

Police say the altercation began when 19 year old Kendall Huggins Jr. was involved in a confrontation with another student over a social media post. Campus police say until they were able to determine there was no threat to students or employees that were on the campus at the time, they placed the school on lockdown, asking students to shelter in place for about an hour and a half.

University police say they were able to quickly identify Huggins as a suspect in the robbery after he was picked in a photo line-up by one of the victims as well as a social media post. Monday night officials say Huggins turned himself into police, and he was served with a warrant while behind bars at the Orangeburg County Detention Center the following day. He faces charges for armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm.

School officials say Huggins was a student at South Carolina State University at the time of the alleged incident.

The Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Tamara Jeffries -Jackson released a statement saying,

“The safety and wellbeing of our students and employees remains a principal responsibility at SC State, so we commend our officers for their swift response and arrest in this incident,”

Anyone who may have additional information about the incident that can help police with their ongoing investigation is asked to contact campus police by calling 803-536-7188.