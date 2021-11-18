BMW to expand in South Carolina with $100M logistics center

GREER, S.C. (AP)– BMW says it will expand its South Carolina operations with the construction of a $100 million logistics center. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office says the facility will be located near the German automaker’s existing factory in Greer. The Spartanburg County campus will connect to the new logistics center with two private bridges. Officials say the logistics facility is expected to be up and running by the middle of next year and will help supply parts to the nearby factory. The Spartanburg County plant now employs more than 11,000 people and has produced more than five million vehicles since 1994.