Camden man in custody after woman’s body found in Sumter Co. backyard

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter County deputies say the body of a 48 year old woman was found in the backyard of a home on Horatio-Hagood Rd. in Rembert Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say following the discovery Douglas McLeod, 47, of Camden fled to Lee Co. where he carjacked a vehicle and later took a family member’s car without permission.

Deputies say he then drove to Richland Co. before turning himself in.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.