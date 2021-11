Clarendon Hall on lockdown as deputies conduct manhunt in Summerton

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A school in the Town of Summerton is on lockdown. According to the school officials, Clarendon Hall was notified by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office of a manhunt in Summerton.

The school says students and staff who are on campus are safe and secure.

This is developing story, we have crews on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.