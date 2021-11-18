Enjoy the holidays at the 36th Annual Vista Lights event!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your family to light up the holidays at the 36th Annual Vista Lights event tonight!

It goes from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Vista on 807 Gervais Street.

Curtis spoke with Abby Anderson, Executive Director of the Congaree Vista Guild, about how you can enjoy live performances, visit local shops, say hello to Santa and enjoy plenty of food and drinks.

Officials say there will be free parking at the meters on Gervais Street and in the Lincoln Street garage at the corner of Lincoln Street and Washington Street.

For more information, visit The Vista’s website.