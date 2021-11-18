LPD: Northside Christian Academy on lockdown after report of man with possible weapon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says officers are at Northside Christian Academy for reports of a man at the school with a possible weapon. Police say classrooms were put on lockdown as officers search the school.

ALERT – A large law enforcement presence is at @ncacrusaders right now as officers have responded to a call of a man at the school with a possible weapon. Classrooms are on lockdown and officers are searching the school room by room to ensure that there are no… pic.twitter.com/sVqrifeJZS — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 18, 2021

Police say they are now working on reunifying students with their guardians in the upper parking lots near Sunset Boulevard and U.S. 378.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.