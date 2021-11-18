LPD: Northside Christian Academy on lockdown after report of man with possible weapon
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says officers are at Northside Christian Academy for reports of a man at the school with a possible weapon. Police say classrooms were put on lockdown as officers search the school.
Police say they are now working on reunifying students with their guardians in the upper parking lots near Sunset Boulevard and U.S. 378.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.