SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports a decrease in the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week. SCDEW says it received 1,234 initial claims last week, a decrease from 1,310 claims filed the week before.

From November 7-13, SCDEW says an average benefit of $248.60 was paid out to 6,382 claimants.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says $6,576,134,340.87 has been paid out in benefits.

For more information, visit the SCDEW data dashboard.