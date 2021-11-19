AG Wilson: Columbia man facing charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Columbia man faces five charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Officials say 46-year-old Mark Edward Matthews is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Officials say each of these offenses is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say they started investigating Matthews after receiving a CyberTipline report.