AG Wilson: State Grand Jury issues indictments against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the State Grand Jury issued five indictments against former attorney Alex Murdaugh. Attorney General Wilson says the indictments include four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes and one count of forgery.

According to Attorney General Wilson, the indictments are broken down as the following:

Indictment one (Bamberg County) Four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, value $10,000 or more Three counts of money laundering, value $100,000 or more Computer crime, value $10,000 or more

Indictment two (Orangeburg County) Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more Money laundering, value $100,000 or more Computer crime, value $10,000 or more Forgery, value $10,000

Indictment three (Colleton County) Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more Computer crime, value $10,000 or more

Indictment four (Beaufort County) Three counts obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, value $10,000 or more Three counts money laundering, value $100,000 or more Three counts computer crime, value $10,000 or more

Indictment five (Allendale County) Two counts breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more Two counts computer crime, value $10,000 or more

A Colleton County Grand Jury previously indicted Murdaugh for charges related to an attempted assisted suicide plot. He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.