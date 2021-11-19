RCSD: No charges will be filed against Richland Two administrator accused of incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says no charges will be filed against a Richland Two school administrator accused in an incident. Authorities say the administrator was accused of sexual misconduct.

The sheriff says, after an intense investigation which included interviewing multiple witnesses and the individuals involved as well as reviewing surveillance video from the school, investigators determined that the alleged incident did not occur as described by a child. Investigators say the administrator did not do anything improper.

“As parents, we want to believe that our kids are always truthful with us, but sometimes it turns out that’s not the case,” Sheriff Lott said. “However, we have a duty to make sure that any allegations are fully and completely investigated so that appropriate action can be taken when warranted.”

RCSD says it began investigating after a parent raised concerns at a school board meeting about an alleged incident, and Richland Two cooperated full with the investigation.

Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis said, “Our district appreciates the swift response taken by Sheriff Leon Lott and the investigators who conducted a thorough investigation. District and school administrators take all reports of alleged misconduct seriously and respond quickly in launching an investigation and cooperating with law enforcement.”

Richland Two says it does not tolerate misconduct of any kind and investigates all reports of possible violations.