Rep. Jim Clyburn comments on the House passing the president’s Build Back Better Bill

CNN– A victory for House Democrats Friday morning as President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social safety net expansion bill was passed. Only two Democrats voted against the bill, while no Republicans voted to pass the measure. It will now head to the Senate, where it is expected to face some tough issues.

Friday’s vote was supposed to happen Thursday, but GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy stalled with a record-breaking marathon floor speech overnight.

U.S. Congressman from South Carolina Jim Clyburn commented on what the bill could mean for all Americans.

“I always talk about this being a great country. But the fact that we have not allowed this greatness to be accessible and affordable for all of our citizens, these three pieces of legislation accomplish that in a big way,” said Congressman Clyburn.