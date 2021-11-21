Clemson Falls to West Virginia 66-59

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball led by as many as 10 points in the second half but would eventually fall to West Virginia 66-59 in the third-place game of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

The Tigers (4-2) were led by Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) who finished with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-5 from deep. Dawes also tallied two steals and five defensive rebounds. PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) netted 10 points apiece.

Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) provided a spark off the Tiger bench with seven points, four assists and three rebounds. Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) chipped in nine points and six boards.

Clemson led for 10:15 of the first half but would trail West Virginia 35-34 after the opening stanza. The Tigers would construct a crucial 15-4 run at the beginning of the second half to take a 49-39 lead with 14 minutes to go.

The Tigers fended off the Mountaineers (4-1) until a 10-0 run late in the game proved to be too much to overcome.

Clemson finished the game shooting 55.6 percent from the floor, but just 5-of-14 from three and 10-of-18 at the foul line.

The Tigers return to Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday, November 26 when it faces in-state foe Charleston Southern at 2 p.m. The game will air on ACCNX.