State Christmas Tree to be lit at annual Governor’s Carolighting

Sunday at 6pm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The State Christmas tree will be aglow.

The 55-th annual Governor’s Carolighting is Sunday at 6pm at the South Carolina State House.

Along with the lighting of the State Christmas Tree there will be songs and performances.

The ceremony, hosted by the Governor, is Sunday, November 21 at 6 pm and is free.