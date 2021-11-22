Local Living: Interfaith Thanksgiving Dinner at Saint Peter’s Basilica, Red Kettle Campaign kicks off at the State House and more

Once again the Basilica of Saint Peter and First Baptist Church of Columbia will hold their Interfaith Thanksgiving Dinner. They’ll be providing a hot turkey dinner and homemade desserts for those in need. The meal runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and takes place at Saint Peter’s on Thanksgiving Day.

A new generation of Ghostbusters are picking up their proton packs in theaters. Our Matt Perron shares his take in this Monday Movie Review at Five.

The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign at the State House. Each year, the bell ringing campaign raises thousands of dollars for those in need here in the Midlands and around the world. The tradition of the Red Kettle Campaign dates back to 1891. For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/red-kettle-history.