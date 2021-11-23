Governor McMaster issues executive order, calls on Biden administration to address supply chain problems

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster says he joined a group of 14 other Republican Governors trying to combat supply chain issues ahead of the holidays.

The joint effort, called Operation Open Roads, calls on the Biden administration to “suspend outdated federal regulations that unnecessarily require commercial driver’s license holders to be 21 years old and lower the age to 18 years old so that well-trained, working adults can work across state borders. In addition, we call on President Biden to suspend the burdensome federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines for all private employees, specifically for the trucking and transportation industry so that driver shortages are not further exacerbated by an additional barrier to employment. Further, we call on the Biden Administration to review and revise any federal policies that deter use or domestic manufacturing of essential transportation equipment, including intermodal containers, chassis, and automobiles, trucks, and tractor trailers. Finally, we call on President Biden to halt attempts to raise taxes, spend trillions more in taxpayer dollars, and grow the debt, all of which will cripple the American economy and spur inflation causing sky high consumer prices for American families,” according to the letter.

I have joined #OperationOpenRoads alongside 14 of my colleagues to combat the supply chain crisis ahead of the holiday season. Further, I have issued an Executive Order to suspend certain commercial vehicle regulations and provide waivers to support SC’s supply chain. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) November 23, 2021

Additionally, Governor McMaster says he issued an Executive Order to suspend enforcement of certain regulations regarding registration, permitting, size and service hours for commercial vehicles and their operators. The governor’s order says this does not require ill or tired drivers to get back on the road, stating that drivers who tell their employer that they need rest will be given at least 10 hours off. Governor McMaster says the Executive Order also provides transportation waivers to help strengthen the supply chain.

Click here to read the Executive Order.