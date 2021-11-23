Lee County deputies looking for man accused of stealing a car at a liquor store in Bishopville

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the man accused of stealing a car on Sumter Highway in Bishopville Monday night.

Deputies say surveillance video shows an unknown hispanic or light skin man walked from behind the Highway 15 Liquor Store and drove off in Tangileer Hickman’s 2010 black Honda Accord. You can see Ms. Hickman try and stop the man, but she failed before he left the parking lot.

The car’s tag is TKM905. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.