Local Living: 17th Annual Turkey Day 5K, drive-thru lights at Saluda Shoals Park and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Turkey Day is almost here, and you can start celebrating with the 17th Annual Turkey Day 5K. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands Turkey Day 5L is the organizations’ largest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds go directly back into the community. The event begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, November 25 at the Colonial Life Arena.

The Shandon Neighborhood Council is having their Turkey Trot and Burn 5K. You can burn off those Thanksgiving calories the day after Turkey Day, on Friday at 10 a.m. at Shandon Presbyterian Church. You can also wear your most creative Thanksgiving attire for a special prize. You can register at run sign up dot com.

You can get into the holiday spirit at the Saluda Shoals Park with the Midlands largest drive-thru light show. It starts next Wednesday on November 24, and you’ll have until December 31. It runs every day from 6-10 p.m. You and the family can enjoy three miles of holiday lights and fun activities, including hay rides and a laser light show. Admission is $25 per car.

Riverbanks Zoo is having their “Lights Before Christmas” on select evenings throughout November and December. You can visit Santa’s Village, the North Pole Express and much more. It costs $12 for adults, $10 for kids ages 2-12 and free for kids 2 and under. It is also free for members. Visit riverbanks.org for more information.