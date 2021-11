SLED: Clarendon County man charged with homicide by child abuse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they arrested a man in connection with the death of a three-month-old child. Authorities say 20-year-old Ny’Jshore Jareek Green is charged with homicide by child abuse.

Officials say he was booked at the Clarendon County Detention Center.