WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Palmetto Bowl

CLEMSON, S.C. — After a year off, the 118th edition of the Palmetto Bowl is back in South Carolina.

Clemson and South Carolina are set to meet in a regular season finale that finds both the Tigers and Gamecocks riding considerable momentum into the matchup.

The Tigers come into this one having won six of their last seven games, while the Gamecocks are fresh off a bowl-clinching win over the Auburn Tigers.

Dabo Swinney met with the media Tuesday to preview the latest chapter of the rivalry, as well as give his thoughts on Shane Beamer’s first season in Columbia.

South Carolina and Clemson kick things off at 7:30 Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.