Gas prices could still be high for the holiday

Columbia drivers are paying an average of $3.02 a gallon
Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are hitting the road for the holiday, gas prices are still high, but they could soon go down.

According to columbiagasprices.com, Columbia is averaging $3.02 a gallon. That is $1.20 more expensive than this time last year.

Experts, however, anticipate a drop soon after President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the U.S. will release 50 million barrels of oil from a reserve.

