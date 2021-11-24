Gas prices could still be high for the holiday

Columbia drivers are paying an average of $3.02 a gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are hitting the road for the holiday, gas prices are still high, but they could soon go down.

According to columbiagasprices.com, Columbia is averaging $3.02 a gallon. That is $1.20 more expensive than this time last year.

Experts, however, anticipate a drop soon after President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the U.S. will release 50 million barrels of oil from a reserve.