Carolina-Clemson baseball matchup returns to Segra Park in March

COLUMBIA, SC – The Columbia Fireflies, Experience Columbia SC Sports, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department and the Clemson University Athletics Department today announced ticketing details for the Battle at BullStreet. South Carolina Baseball is set to face off against Clemson Baseball at Segra Park Saturday, March 5. First Pitch is set for 4 pm; gates will open at 2 pm.

“Our entire staff is thrilled to bring this rivalry back to the Midlands and Segra Park,” Fireflies Executive Vice President Brad Shank said. “This is a great chance for Gamecock and Tiger fans to enjoy a game in the Class-A Ballpark of the Decade and see the tremendous development progress in the BullStreet District since our last game in September.”

This will mark the second time the two teams have played at Segra Park. The teams set a regular season attendance record in 2020 when 8,986 fans watched South Carolina beat Clemson 8-5 behind a three RBI day from Jeff Heinrich. The state’s largest rivalry began in 1945 and Clemson holds a 63-61 record across the first 124 contests. Since 2019, the series record is 3-3.

“We are excited to again be playing a game in this great series at Segra Park in Columbia. As always, the weekend will have tremendous passion with the setting as good as any in the country. I know it will be packed with fans from both sides and provide a tremendous experience for our players. We can’t wait.” University of South Carolina Head Coach Mark Kingston said.

Tickets will go on sale January 14 at 10 am and the Fireflies ticket office will handle all ticketing requests.