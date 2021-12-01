The 2021 Hurricane Season “Officially” Ended Today – Here’s a Recap

The 2021 Hurricane Season officially ended today. (Just so you know, once in a while Mother Nature doesn’t know that it’s the end and occasionally a storm forms in December.) One of the highlights -or lowlights of the season is that it was the 4th costliest with economic losses of more than $70 billion. Kathryn Prociv took a look back at the season here: Tuesday is the last official day of the Atlantic hurricane season. Here’s a recap. (nbcnews.com)