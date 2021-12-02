Chester County mom charged with shooting and killing her 6-year-old son

CNN– A Chester County mom is behind bars and charged with fatally shooting her 6-year-old shortly after returning home from deer hunting on Thanksgiving.

While at the family home Tuesday, a sister-in-law asked everyone to please respect their privacy right now as they go through this painful time.

According to the incident report, 31-year-old Mary Rosborough shot and killed her son with a deer rifle. Then, she tried to reload the gun but her brother rushed into the room and tackled her.

The report shows she suffers from a drug addiction.